Maverix Metals Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

MMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

MMX stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $634.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.08. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

