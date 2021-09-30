Maverix Metals Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$17.58 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MMX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of MMX opened at C$5.55 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$809.44 million and a PE ratio of 16.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 14.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.016 dividend. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

