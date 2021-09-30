Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Up to $17.93

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.93, but opened at $18.56. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 4,192 shares trading hands.

MAXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.80 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 781,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,492,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 69,934 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,492,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 114,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

