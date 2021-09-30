Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Position Lowered by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140,480 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 534,845 shares during the period. Maximus accounts for approximately 2.8% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.86% of Maximus worth $100,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 590.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Maximus during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Maximus by 710.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Maximus news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.45. 2,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

