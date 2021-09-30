McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.76

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.76 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 18.70 ($0.24). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 20.15 ($0.26), with a volume of 2,845,299 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59. The firm has a market cap of £23.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92.

McColl’s Retail Group Company Profile (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

