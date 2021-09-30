McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,985 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

