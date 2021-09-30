McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,256.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 841 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,593,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $241.81. The stock had a trading volume of 137,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,187. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $248.90. The company has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

