McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $225.55

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 225.55 ($2.95) and traded as high as GBX 230 ($3.00). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 227 ($2.97), with a volume of 116,097 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 226.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 225.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £208.52 million and a P/E ratio of -13.05.

In other McKay Securities news, insider Giles Salmon sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £21,647.60 ($28,282.73).

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

