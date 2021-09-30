MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MeaTech 3D stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. MeaTech 3D has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.70.

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D Ltd. is a technology company. It focuses on developing and out-licensing its proprietary three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies seeking to manufacture proteins without the need for animal slaughter.

