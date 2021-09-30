Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Up to $3.86

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $4.10. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 2,020 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mechel PAO by 133.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 162,753 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Mechel PAO by 1,408.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 283,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

