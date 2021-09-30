Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,985 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Medical Properties Trust worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,906,000 after purchasing an additional 230,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

