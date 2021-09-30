MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 670,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.78% of MEDNAX worth $20,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 39.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

MD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.77. 1,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -45.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

