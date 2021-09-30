Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Trimmed by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

MDT stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,176. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $169.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,775 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,433 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

