Megacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $258,098.68 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $258,098.68 and $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00350343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,673,955 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

