Melrose Industries’ (MLSPF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:MLSPF remained flat at $$2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,949. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

