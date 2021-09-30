Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Hits Market Cap of $948,370.72

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $948,370.72 and $480.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

