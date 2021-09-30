Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $18,961,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $75.56. 808,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,487,731. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.51.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.47.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

