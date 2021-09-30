Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO)’s share price rose 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.73. Approximately 26,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 338,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a market capitalization of C$96.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.57.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO)

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

