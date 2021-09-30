Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up to $21.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $21.81. Merus shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.

MRUS has been the topic of several research reports. raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Get Merus alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $828.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. Analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Merus during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Merus by 3,238.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.