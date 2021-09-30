Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Shares Down 6.4%

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) traded down 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 57,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

About Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

