Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) vs. Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Meta Materials alerts:

This table compares Meta Materials and Microchip Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $190,000.00 8,422.94 -$12.78 million N/A N/A Microchip Technology $5.44 billion 7.71 $349.40 million $5.86 26.12

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Microchip Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Materials and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials N/A -12.85% -9.92% Microchip Technology 8.40% 32.10% 10.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Meta Materials and Microchip Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Microchip Technology 0 5 13 1 2.79

Microchip Technology has a consensus price target of $90.97, suggesting a potential downside of 40.57%. Given Microchip Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Risk and Volatility

Meta Materials has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Meta Materials on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products. The Technology Licensing segment offers license fees and royalties associated with technology licenses for the use of SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable technologies. The company was founded on February 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.