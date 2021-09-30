Metaverse ETP 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $180,798.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $11.66 million and $180,798.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.24 or 0.06883089 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00107500 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,055,590 coins and its circulating supply is 79,055,492 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

