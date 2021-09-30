Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at TD Securities

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.77.

MEOH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.81. 12,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Methanex has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,078,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,722,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

