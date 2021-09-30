Metronome (MET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17,641.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00008817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $46.23 million and $17,641.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00102499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00137719 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,017.60 or 0.99658104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.35 or 0.06821115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.00773273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,433,442 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,068 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

