Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Down 94.8% in September

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MXC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 21,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,070. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 million, a P/E ratio of 260.07 and a beta of 1.58. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $42,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $132,190. Insiders own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.