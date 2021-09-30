Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.44. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 224,342 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

Meyer Burger Technology AG is a globally active technology company. It specializes in innovative systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. The firm engages in the development of photovoltaics along the entire value chain and has set essential industry standards, such as the diamond wire saw technology, the industrial PERC solution and precision measurement technology for solar modules.

