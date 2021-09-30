MIB Coin Market Capitalization Hits $396,721.34 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $396,721.34 and approximately $61.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00098285 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00023919 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 429,338,386 coins and its circulating supply is 152,036,458 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.