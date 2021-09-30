Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $444.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will announce sales of $444.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.20 million and the lowest is $440.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $423.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $189.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $197.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

