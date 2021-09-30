MILC Platform (MLT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $537,724.00

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, MILC Platform has traded up 51.3% against the dollar. MILC Platform has a market capitalization of $17.04 million and $537,724.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MILC Platform coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00066012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00103663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00138055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,699.01 or 1.00224732 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.35 or 0.06918075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.39 or 0.00760057 BTC.

About MILC Platform

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

