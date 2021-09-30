MileVerse Market Cap Tops $23.95 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, MileVerse has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. MileVerse has a market capitalization of $23.95 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00102499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00137719 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,017.60 or 0.99658104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.35 or 0.06821115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.00773273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,530,000 coins. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com . The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MileVerse Coin Trading

