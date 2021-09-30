Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in September

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

MALRY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.04. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. Mineral Resources has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $44.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $2.0581 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mineral Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

