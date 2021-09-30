Mint Club (MINT) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mint Club has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $29,376.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00052731 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.