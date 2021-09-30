Minter Network (BIP) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.44 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $14.44 million and approximately $14,803.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00066500 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00087663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00151187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00105070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00139078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,812,156,335 coins and its circulating supply is 4,606,946,768 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

