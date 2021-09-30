MintMe.com Coin Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $651,304.12 and $2,945.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,916.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.07 or 0.06892822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.23 or 0.00348917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.28 or 0.01141450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00107218 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.00572426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.54 or 0.00461199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.00294379 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

