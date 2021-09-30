Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Reaches $372.08 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $372.08 or 0.00847351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $28.53 million and approximately $60,372.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00066500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00105070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00139078 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,892.76 or 0.99959242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.75 or 0.06902073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.37 or 0.00763749 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 76,671 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.