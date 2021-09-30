Mirrored Microsoft Price Hits $287.64 on Exchanges (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be bought for $287.64 or 0.00657152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market capitalization of $27.57 million and approximately $116,211.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00104622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00138467 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,758.41 or 0.99972699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.07 or 0.06922648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.00 or 0.00765359 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 95,844 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

