Misbloc (MSB) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges. Misbloc has a market capitalization of $19.65 million and $8.77 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Misbloc has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Misbloc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00055141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00117668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00175707 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

Misbloc (CRYPTO:MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,469,939 coins. Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Misbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Misbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.