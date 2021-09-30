Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.27

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.27 and traded as high as $25.80. Misonix shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 55,326 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research cut Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Misonix alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $444.83 million, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Misonix had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Misonix by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Misonix by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Misonix during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Misonix during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Misonix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Misonix Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSON)

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.