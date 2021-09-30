Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in September

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitie Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

MITFY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.68. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,779. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73.

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

