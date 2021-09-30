Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical alerts:

MTLHY stock remained flat at $$46.57 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 238. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.47. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Chemical will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.