Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.53

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.53 and traded as low as $15.69. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 106,712 shares changing hands.

MITEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

