Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 214,618 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,618 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Discovery worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

