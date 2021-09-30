Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 3,332 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Huazhu Group worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $46.23 on Thursday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.