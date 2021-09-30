Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,226 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 39,475 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $11,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,137 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 397.8% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 34,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,002 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $36.40 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

