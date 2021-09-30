Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $12.54 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Xylem worth $12,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Xylem by 3.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.6% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $127.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.