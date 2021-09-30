Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J stock opened at $136.42 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.20 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

