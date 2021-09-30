Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $1,249,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $189.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

