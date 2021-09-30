Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of IDEX worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in IDEX by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $213.00 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

