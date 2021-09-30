MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the August 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MJNE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. MJ has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. MJ had a net margin of 525.43% and a return on equity of 137.87%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

