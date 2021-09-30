MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Short Interest Down 89.4% in September

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the August 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJARF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 90,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,485. MJardin Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About MJardin Group

MJardin Group, Inc engages in the provision cannabis management platform. It includes licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, equipment leasing, construction oversight, facility ramp-up, and day-to-day personnel management, and oversight. It operates through the Cultivation Management in USA, and Cultivation Operations in Canada segments.

